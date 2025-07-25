6 killed in separate road crashes

Six people have been killed in separate road accidents in Faridpur, Gopalganj, and Shariatpur.

In Faridpur, three people died and at least 10 others were injured when two buses collided head-on on the Dhaka-Khulna highway in Kanaipur area around 10:00am yesterday.

A Dhaka-bound Royal Express bus crashed into a local bus, killing three people on the spot, including the local bus driver, said Salauddin Chowdhury, officer-in-charge of Karimpur Highway Police Station.

The injured were admitted to nearby hospitals.

The identities of the deceased and injured could not be known immediately.

In Gopalganj, a truck driver died and his assistant was injured after the vehicle fell into a roadside ditch at Phukra Bazar on the same highway at Phukra Bazar early yesterday.

The deceased Jamal Molla, 32, died on the spot, said Sub-Inspector Roman Molla of Bhatiapara Highway Police Station.

The truck was heading towards Mollahat from Sylhet when its driver lost control and crashed into the ditch, he said.

The body was handed over to family, the SI added.

HOMECOMING ENDS IN GRIEF

In Shariatpur, a three-way collision involving a microbus, a covered van, and a passenger bus killed two members of a family.

The crash occurred near the Padma Railway Station area on the Dhaka-bound lane of the Dhaka-Bhanga Expressway in Zajira upazila, said Shibchar Highway Police Station OC Md Nurul Islam.

Firoza, 26, and her father-in-law Masud Fakir, 58, died on the spot, the OC said.

The family was on their way to receive Firoza's father, Saru Fakir, who had just returned from Iraq.

Our Correspondents from Faridpur and Shariatpur contributed to this report.