Our Correspondent, Mymensingh
Fri Jun 20, 2025 09:45 PM
Last update on: Fri Jun 20, 2025 09:58 PM

6 killed in bus-human haulier collision in Mymensingh

Six passengers of the human haulier were killed on the spot

 

At least six people were killed and several others injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a human haulier in Mymensingh's Phulpur upazila tonight.

The identities of the victims could not be known immediately, said police.

Quoting witnesses, Md Abdul Hadi, officer-in-charge of Phulpur Police Station, said the incident took place around 8:45pm when a bus collided head-on with a three-wheeler (Mahindra) in Kaziakadna area on the Mymensingh-Halaughat road in Phulpur.

Six passengers of the human haulier were killed on the spot and several were injured, he added.

Angry locals caught the bus and set it on fire. On information, police went to the spot and brought the situation under control.

The injured were rescued and sent to a local hospital.

 
