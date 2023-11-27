6 injured as rail engine hits auto-rickshaw

Six people were injured when a rail engine on a trial run from Chattogram to Cox's Bazar hit an auto-rickshaw near Bengura Railway Station in Boalkhali upazila of Chattogram this morning.

Critically injured driver of the auto-rickshaw Abu Taher and passenger Md Jamal were admitted to Chattogram Medical College Hospital while the others were given primary treatment at Boalkhali Upazila Health Complex, reports our staff correspondent quoting police and locals.

The engine was on a trial on the new Chattogram-Cox's Bazar rail route around 4:00pm, said Ahsab Uddin, officer-in-charge of Boalkhali Police Station.

The accident took place when it was crossing an abandoned rail crossing in Saroatoli area, he added.

The autorickshaw skidded off the road and turned upside down injuring its driver and passengers. The OC added.

Locals rushed to the spot and rescued the injured people and took them to the upazila health complex.

No railway official could be contacted for comment in this regard.