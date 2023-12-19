Accidents & Fires
6 including 4 of a family hurt in explosion

Six persons, including four of a family, were critically injured in an explosion believed to have originated from a gas leak in Dhaka's South Keraniganj yesterday.

The explosion took place around 9:30am on the ground floor of a four-storey building at Rishipara area.

Of the injured, Uma Rani, 60, her daughter Bina Chakraborty, 40, son Deba Chakraborty, 28, and grandson Pinak Chakraborty, 15 were taken to National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

Lipy Chakraborty, 30, a neighbour, and vendor Swapan Rajbangshi, 50, both of whom suffered head injuries when brick chunks struck them as a wall of the building collapsed from the force of the explosion, were receiving treatment at DMCH.

Joyti Das, a granddaughter of Uma Rani, said the explosion happened when her grandmother lit a matchstick in the kitchen.

