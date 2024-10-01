6 of a family killed in fire at house of Sunamganj Ashrayan project

A couple and their four children, aged between 3 and 12, were burnt to death last night when a fire broke out at their house built under the Ashrayan project in Sunamganj's Dharmapasha upazila.

The deceased were identified as Emarul, 50, his wife Poli Akther, 35, their children Polash, 12, Farhad, 9, Fatema, 7, and Omor Faruk, 3, our Sylhet correspondent reports.

Sanjay Roy Chowdhury, chairman of Jaysree union, said, "After the fire broke out, locals doused it. The house was locked from inside. after the locals entered the house of the Ashrayan project, they found all the six members of the family dead."

Confirming the incident, Enamul Haque, officer-in-charge of Dharmapasha Police Station, said, "We are on the spot and looking into the matter. We are not sure of the reason behind the fire."