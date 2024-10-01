Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Tue Oct 1, 2024 11:25 AM
Last update on: Tue Oct 1, 2024 12:06 PM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires

6 of a family killed in fire at house of Sunamganj Ashrayan project

Star Digital Report
Tue Oct 1, 2024 11:25 AM Last update on: Tue Oct 1, 2024 12:06 PM
Photo Courtesy: Prothom Alo

A couple and their four children, aged between 3 and 12, were burnt to death last night when a fire broke out at their house built under the Ashrayan project in Sunamganj's Dharmapasha upazila.

The deceased were identified as Emarul, 50, his wife Poli Akther, 35, their children Polash, 12, Farhad, 9, Fatema, 7, and Omor Faruk, 3, our Sylhet correspondent reports.

Sanjay Roy Chowdhury, chairman of Jaysree union, said, "After the fire broke out, locals doused it. The house was locked from inside. after the locals entered the house of the Ashrayan project, they found all the six members of the family dead."

Confirming the incident, Enamul Haque, officer-in-charge of Dharmapasha Police Station, said, "We are on the spot and looking into the matter. We are not sure of the reason behind the fire."

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Related topic:
Sunamganj Ashrayan project firefire accident
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Fire at another Ctg container depot

Fire at Bangladesh Bank under control

2y ago
Old Dhaka printing press fire doused

Old Dhaka printing press fire doused

6m ago
Fire at Ctg Amin Jute Mills’ colony brought under control after an hour

Fire at Ctg Amin Jute Mills’ colony brought under control after an hour

12m ago

Basic fire safety equipment that you must keep in your home or office

1y ago

Fire at Uttara commercial building doused after five hours

11m ago
|বাংলাদেশ

সরকারের মেয়াদ কতদিন তা সরকারই জানাবে: ড. ইউনূস

সংবিধান সংশোধন প্রক্রিয়া সম্পর্কে জানতে চাইলে তিনি বলেন, ‘এটা আইনি ব্যাপার। আমরা এখন কাজ করছি কী প্রয়োজন সেটা নিয়ে। আইনসঙ্গতভাবে কীভাবে সেটা হবে তা পরবর্তীতে আলোচনা করে ঠিক করা হবে।’

৯ মিনিট আগে
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

সুনামগঞ্জে আশ্রয়ণের ঘরে আগুনে এক পরিবারের ৬ জনের মৃত্যু

৫৬ মিনিট আগে