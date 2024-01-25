6 of a family burnt in Narayanganj fire

Six members of a family suffered burn injuries in a fire at a house in Siddhirganj area of Narayanganj last night.

The injured were identified as Sukhi Akhtar, 33, her daughter Sadia Akhter, 10, sister Jannati Akhtar, 18, brother Arif Hawladar, 21, cousin Rahima, 32, and Rahima's daughter Ritu, 13.

All of them are currently undergoing treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, Toriqul Islam, resident surgeon of the hospital, told our local correspondent.

Among the injured, Rahima has sustained burns on over 45 percent of her body and is admitted at the intensive care unit at the institute, he said.

Meanwhile, Sukhi has 17 percent burns, and Jannati has 15 percent burns. Three others have minor burns that are less than 10 percent, the doctor added.

Officer-in-Charge of Siddhirganj Police Station, Abu Bakar Siddique, said that upon receiving news, the injured were taken to the hospital immediately.

No one could provide clear information on how the fire started but it is primarily thought that the fire may have started from accumulated gas in the tin-shed house at Baghpara area, said the OC.

"We are investigating the incident," said the OC.