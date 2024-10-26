6 of a family burnt in fire at Narayanganj house

Six members of a family were burnt as a fire broke out at a house in Rupganj upazila of Narayanganj last night.

The injured -- Md Babul, 40, his wife Sheli, 35, their four children Sohel, 20, Munni, 18, Ismail, 11 and Taslima, 9, -- are undergoing treatment at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

Among the injured, Babul, Sohel, Ismail and Taslima suffered 55 percent burn injuries while and two others 20 to 30 percent burn injuries, said Toriqul Islam, a resident surgeon of the institute.

The incident took place around 11:00pm in Dohorgaon area of Golakandail union under the upazila when the family members were sleeping, locals said.

"On information police visited the place. Initially, we have found that the fire started from a mosquito coil," said Inspector Mijanur Rahman, in-charge of Bhulta police outpost.