6 of a family burnt in fire

Six members of a family, including children, suffered burn injuries in an explosion apparently from a gas leak in Narsingdi's Madhabdi early yesterday.

The injured are Shamim Mia, 40, his wife Akalima Begum, 35, their daughters Sanjida, 18, and Ria Moni, 9, and Shamim's elder brother Ghaffar Mia, 44, and younger brother Rashid Mia, 32.

The incident took place at a house in Gadairchar area of Nuralapur union in Sadar upazila around 3:00am.

The victims were first taken to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital. Later, they were transferred to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery for better treatment.

According to locals, a person named Manik Mia of Algi area has been providing illegal gas connections to houses in the area for a long time. Recently, Manik Mia provided an illegal gas connection to the house of a woman named Bilkis through the drain next to Shamim Mia's house.

Md Kamruzzaman, officer-in-charge of Madhabadi Police Station, said that the initial investigation seems to have caused the fire due to a gas leak explosion.

"Action will be taken against the perpetrators upon the complaint," he added.