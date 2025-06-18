6 die on roads

Mother, son among them

At least six people, including a mother and her three-year-old child, were killed and three injured in road accidents in three districts yesterday.

Of them, three were killed in Gazipur after a bus hit their CNG-run auto-rickshaw.

The accident took place in the afternoon when a Kishoreganj-bound bus hit the CNG-run auto-rickshaw in the Jamira Char area of Gazipur's Kapasia upazila, said Sohag Hossain, sub-inspector of Kapasia Police Station.

The deceased are Ratna Akhter, 23, of Kamalbuk village and her son Shayan, and Md. Tahidullah Mia, 25, of Krushtapur village under Kishoreganj's Itna upazila, he said.

Shayan and Tahidullah were brought dead to the Kapasia Upazila Health Complex, while Ratna was sent to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital in a critical condition for advanced treatment, according to Krishna Kumar Das, the hospital's medical officer.

She succumbed to her injuries on her way to Dhaka, according to the SI Sohag.

Police are trying to identify the bus and arrest its driver, he said.

Over in Dinajpur, two people on a motorcycle were killed after a pickup hit their vehicle near the Rangamati BGB camp in Phulbari upazila.

The deceased were identified as Abu Taleb, 27, and Saju Islam, 33, both residents of Kaharul upazila, the police said.

The incident happened around 6:30am on the Dinajpur-Phulbari regional highway when the driver of a Dinajpur-bound pickup lost control of the vehicle and hit the motorcycle coming from the opposite direction, killing its rider, Abu Taleb, on the spot, said Khandakar Mohibbul Islam, the officer-in-charge of Phulbari Police Station, quoting locals.

Locals rescued pillion rider, Saju Islam, but he died on the way to a hospital, the OC said.

Police seized the vehicle but the driver and his helper managed to flee.

Saju's father Anarul Islam filed a case with the police station under the Road Transport Act, the OC said.

In Pabna, a truck driver was killed and two others injured when a bus and stone-laden truck collided head-on near the Pabna Bus Terminal in Sadar upazila.

The victim is Selim Hossain, 38, of Saharbaati village of Meherpur's Gangni upazila.

The incident took place around 6:30am when the driver of a bus lost control of the vehicle and collided with the Mawa-bound truck, said Abdus Salam, the OC of Pabna Sadar Police Station.

Both the vehicles skidded off the road into a roadside ditch.

The helper of the bus was in the driving seat after unloading all passengers at the bus terminal, the OC said.

Truck driver Selim died on the spot while the helper of the bus Md Tarek, 35, and helper of the truck Md Al Amin, 32, were critically injured.

They were admitted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.

Police seized both vehicles.

[Our correspondents from Thakurgaon, Pabna, and Gazipur contributed to this report]