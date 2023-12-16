Accidents & Fires
Sat Dec 16, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Dec 16, 2023 12:00 AM

6 die in road crashes

Sat Dec 16, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Sat Dec 16, 2023 12:00 AM

At least six people died in road accidents in three districts yesterday.

In Jamalpur Sadar upazila, three people were killed and six injured in a three-way road collision involving a bus, a CNG-run auto-rickshaw and a human haulier in Titpalla bus stand area.

The deceased are vegetable traders -- Anowar Hossain, 40; Shamsul Hossain, 52 -- and human haulier driver Soja Mia, said OC Mohabbat Kabir of Jamalpur Sadar Police Station.

In Mymensingh, two people, including the driver of an auto-rickshaw were killed, while three others were injured in a road crash on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Trishal upazila.

The victims are Mofazzol Hossain, 28, and Habibur Rahman, 35.

In Thakurgaon, a motorcyclist was killed when he hit a roadside tree on the Thakurgaon-Baliadangi road near Bhelajan Bazar around 3:00pm. Ejab Uddin Lablu, 50, was a teacher at Bhelajan Ansaria Fazil Madrasa from Fakirpara village in Baliadangi upazila, said OC Firoz Wahid of Thakurgaon Police Station.

