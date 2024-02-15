6 cops injured as bus ploughs into them in Sylhet

Six members of Sylhet Metropolitan Police (SMP) were critically injured when a bus ploughed into them on Sylhet-Sunamganj highway this morning.

The injured are Ajbahar Ali Sheikh, deputy commissioner (north); Sadek Kawsar Dastagir, additional deputy commissioner; Jahurul Islam, assistant commissioner (Airport Police Station); SM Nunu Miah, officer-in-charge of Airport Police Station; Rejaul Karim, assistant sub-inspector, and Habibur Rahman, nayek and car driver.

All the injured were admitted to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital.

Among them, the deputy commissioner is in critical condition and undergoing treatment at the ICU and three others are undergoing surgery at the hospital.

Mohammad Saiful Islam, additional deputy commissioner (media) of SMP, said, "The deputy commissioner suffered head injuries and is still in critical condition. While the conditions of others are improving and now, they are out of danger.

"We have seized the bus that ploughed into officials standing beside the road. We have also arrested the helper of the bus but the driver is on the run," he said.

The accident took place around 6:00am in Temukhi area, police said.