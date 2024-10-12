6 burnt in fire at Gazipur ceramics factory

Six persons were burnt as a fire broke out from a gas explosion at Shinepukur Ceramics Ltd in Gazipur's Kashimpur upazila last night.

The injured are Rezaul, 55, Md Farooq, 55, Tanveer, 37, Mohammad Rahat, 32, Abu Raihan, 32, and Rupam, 25.

They were admitted to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka.

Abdullah Arefin, deputy assistant director of Gazipur fire service, told The Daily Star today that the fire broke out at the factory around 9:00pm yesterday following a gas explosion.

The incident took place when some "contractual workers" were repairing a gas cylinder, he said.

Tariqul Islam, a resident doctor of Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, told the media that six people were brought to the emergency department from Gazipur with burn injuries last night.

Among them, Rupam sustained six percent burn injuries, Rezaul two percent, Tanveer 16 percent, Farooq 21 percent, Abu Raihan 44 percent and Rahat 15 percent.

They have been kept under observation at the emergency department, he said.

Mamun Mia, an employee of Shinepukur Ceramics Ltd, who brought the injured to the hospital, said that all the injured were called for repairing the gas cylinder.