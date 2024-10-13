Accidents & Fires
Star Report
Sun Oct 13, 2024 02:08 AM
Last update on: Sun Oct 13, 2024 06:58 AM

6 burnt as fire breaks out in Gazipur factory

Six persons were burnt as a fire broke out from a gas explosion at Shinepukur Ceramics Ltd in Kashempur of Gazipur on Friday night.

The injured are Rezaul, 55, Md Farooq, 55, Tanveer, 37, Mohammad Rahat, 32, Abu Raihan, 32, and Rupam, 25.

They were admitted to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka.

Abdullah Arefin, deputy assistant director of Gazipur fire service, said the fire broke out at the factory around 9:00pm following a gas explosion.

The incident took place when some "contractual workers" were repairing a gas cylinder, he said.

They have been kept under observation at the emergency department, he said.

Mamun Mia, an employee of Shinepukur Ceramics Ltd, who brought the injured to the hospital, said that all the injured were called for repairing the gas cylinder. 

