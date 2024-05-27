5th grader dies as wall of under-construction building collapses during storm

A fifth-grade student died at Nur Ideal School and College when a wall of an under-construction building collapsed in Shaktola area in Cumilla town.

Deceased Saiful Islam Sagor, 13, son of Oli Mia of Shaktola, was in the classroom at his school, our Cumilla correspondent reports.

Quoting witnesses and locals, Kotwali Police Station's Officer-in-charge Firoz Ahmed said the incident took place when a portion of the wall of the seven-storey building collapsed on the tin-shed classroom around 11:30am.

Two others were also injured in the incident, he said.

Of the two, teacher Shilpi Akhter has been admitted to private hospital in Cumilla.

Classes at different schools remained open during the stormy weather today, he added.

Md Rassel, a physician at Cumilla Sadar Hhospital, said, "The victim was brought dead at the hospital. His body has been sent to Cumilla Medical College Hospital."

Cumilla district's weather officer Ismail Hossain said heavy rainfall occurred since morning to afternoon today. "Fifty-one milimetre rainfall has been recorded between four hours from 11:00am to 3:00pm due to the Cyclone Remal today," he added.