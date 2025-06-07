55 injured as bus falls into ditch in Lalmonirhat

At least 55 people were injured after a passenger bus veered off the road and fell into a roadside ditch in Budartal area of Lalmonirhat Sadar upazila early today.

The accident occurred around 4:30am on Mahendranagar-Mostofi road when the Dhaka-bound bus lost control while taking a turn, according to police and local sources.

Of the injured, eight were in critical condition and referred to Rangpur Medical College Hospital. The rest were taken to Lalmonirhat Sadar Hospital, where many received primary treatment and were later discharged.

Dr Samira Hossain Chowdhury, resident medical officer of Lalmonirhat Sadar Hospital, confirmed that 25 injured passengers were still under treatment but out of danger.

One of the injured passengers, Sohanur Islam, said the bus was moving at high speed and lost control while taking a sharp turn. "It overturned and fell into the ditch. I was injured in my head, arms, and legs. Several women and children were badly hurt," he said.

"There were women and children among the passengers," said Badal Kumar Mandal, officer-in-charge (investigation) of Lalmonirhat Sadar Police Station.

"Fortunately, no deaths have been reported. Preliminary findings suggest the accident occurred due to the driver's recklessness," he also said, adding that locals and the police rescued the victims immediately after the incident.