50 injured as engine hits stationary train in Lalmonirhat

At least 50 passengers on a stationary train at a Lalmonirhat Railway Station were injured after a locomotive engine collided with it this afternoon.

Two of the injured passengers were sent to Rangpur Medical College Hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses said the Dinajpur's Parbatipur-bound commuter train carrying passengers from Lalmonirhat's Burimari made a stopover at Lalmonirhat Railway Station to change the engine this afternoon.

Locomotive Engineer Gour Govinda took the previous engine to the locomotive shed and came back with another engine from there to attach to the train, they said.

The incident happened when the new engine hit the stationary train while it was being attached, leaving at least 50 passengers injured, they said, adding that the injured were taken to Lalmonirhat Railway Hospital.

After receiving first aid, the injured passengers went to Parbatipur by train later.

Confirming the matter, Lalmonirhat Rail Station Master Nurunnabi Islam said a written complaint was filed against the locomotive driver with the department and action will be taken upon his return from Dinajpur.

Lalmonirhat's Railway Divisional Manager Abdus Salam couldn't be reached over mobile phone despite repeated attempts.