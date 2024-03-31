Accidents & Fires
UNB, Lalmonirhat
Sun Mar 31, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Mar 31, 2024 01:56 AM

50 hurt as engine hits stationary train

Representational image

At least 50 passengers on a stationary train were injured at Lalmonirhat station after being hit by a locomotive engine.

The engine was being changed when it hit the Dinajpur's Parbatipur bound passenger train.

Two of the injured passengers were sent to Rangpur Medical College Hospital due to critical condition. Others were released after receiving first aid from a local medical facility.

Confirming the matter, Lalmonirhat Rail Station Master Nurunnabi Islam said a written complaint was lodged against locomotive driver Gour Govinda.

Lalmonirhat's Railway Divisional Manager Abdus Salam couldn't be reached over phone despite repeated attempts.

