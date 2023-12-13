Accidents & Fires
UNB, Dinajpur
Wed Dec 13, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Dec 13, 2023 12:19 AM

Accidents & Fires

5-yr-old girl dies in road crash

A five-year-old girl was killed after being hit by a three-wheeler in Dinajpur's Ghoraghat upazila yesterday.

The victim was Raisa Moni, daughter of Raju Mondal of Chatiyanchura of Gaibandha's Gobindaganj.

Asaduzzaman Asad, officer-in-charge of Ghoraghat Police Station, said the incident happened in the morning. The child came to visit her grandparents' house in Gobindaganj.

"Police seized the three-wheeler  and efforts are on to arrest its driver," he added.

