Accidents & Fires
Our Correspondent, Netrokona
Mon Jun 16, 2025 11:56 PM
Last update on: Tue Jun 17, 2025 12:22 AM

5-yr-old electrocuted to death in Netrokona

A five-year-old boy died after being electrocuted in Durgapur upazila of Netrokona today.

The deceased, Md Nayeem, son of Md Siddiqur Rahman of the upazila.

The incident occurred around 4:30pm in the Krishnochar Bazar area of Kakairgara union.

According to police and locals, Nayeem had come to his father's hardware shop in the afternoon. He wandered into a neighbouring autorickshaw battery charging shop and accidentally touched an exposed electric wire and was electrocuted.

Locals rushed him to Durgapur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Durgapur Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mahmudul Hasan said as the family did not file any complaints, the body was handed over to them without an autopsy.

