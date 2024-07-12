Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Fri Jul 12, 2024 02:02 PM
Last update on: Fri Jul 12, 2024 02:53 PM

Accidents & Fires

5-yr-old among 3 killed in Chattogram road accident

Star Digital Report
Three people including a child were killed as a truck hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw at Patiya upazila in Chattogram early today.

The deceased were identified as Rumi Akter, 30, her five-year-old nephew Fahim, of Patiya, and auto-rickshaw driver Anwar Hossain, 51, of Boalkhali upazila, police said.

Patiya Police Station Officer-in-Charge Jasim Uddin said the accident took place around 12:10am when the Boalkhali-bound truck rammed the Patiya bound auto-rickshaw in Pachuria Military Pool area.

The auto driver and its two passengers were critically injured in the accident, said the OC, adding that locals took them to Chattogram Medical College Hospital where physicians declared them dead.

He also said the trucker managed to flee the scene with his vehicle. "We are conducting drives to detain the trucker."

Filing of a case was under process with the police station in this connection, said the OC.

