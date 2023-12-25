5-year-old killed in Pabna road accident

A five-year-old child was after being hit by a microbus in Chatmohar upazila of Pabna last night.

The deceased, Asia Khatun, was the daughter of Shamim Hossain in Kukurgari village.

The accident happened when the girl was crossing the Chaikola-Chatmohar road around 8:00pm in Kukurgari area, our Pabna correspondent reports quoting Chatmohar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Selim Reza.

The girl suffered critical injuries during the incident, the OC said. She was taken to Chatmohar Upazila Health Complex where doctors declared her brought dead, he added.

The locals caught the microbus driver but he was later released because the victim's family did not file any case against the driver, the OC also said.