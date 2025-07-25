5-year-old killed in Jashore road crash

A five-year-old boy died after being hit by a battery-run easy bike while crossing the road in Jashore's Jhikargacha upazila last night.

The accident occurred in Laujani village at 10.30pm.

The deceased has been identified as Rohan Rahman, a resident of Lakshmipur village.

Rohan was crossing the road with his parents on their way to see a doctor in Laujani Bazar when an unidentified easy bike hit him, leaving him critically injured, according to Nur Mohammed Gazi, officer-in-charge (OC) of Jhikargacha Police station.

The driver fled the scene immediately after the incident, he added.

Locals rushed Rohan to Jashore General Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

"The child's body has been kept at the hospital morgue. Legal procedures in connection with the incident are underway," the OC said.