5 passengers crushed under train after falling off roof

Five people riding on the roof of a train were killed after they fell off and were run over by the train in Raipura upazila of Narsingdi this morning.

The incident occurred around 6:20am in the Ashrafpur area near Methikanda Railway Station in the upazila.

Shahidul Islam, Railway Police sub-inspector, told The Daily Star that the deceased, aged between 12 and 20, were on the roof of the Dhaka-bound Chattogram Mail train.

Quoting eyewitnesses, Shahidul said they were on roof of the train's front compartment. Five of them were seen pushing each other and fighting over something. At one moment, they fell off the train and were crushed under the wheels.

"The bodies were kept at the spot. We are working to identify and contact their families" he added.