Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Tue Oct 15, 2024 08:44 AM
Last update on: Tue Oct 15, 2024 09:34 AM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires

5 killed as two buses collide in Faridpur

Star Digital Report
Tue Oct 15, 2024 08:44 AM Last update on: Tue Oct 15, 2024 09:34 AM
Photo: Star

Five people were killed and at least 15 others injured in a head-on collision between two buses in Faridpur early today.

The deceased could not be identified immediately, our local correspondent reports quoting Mohammed Salauddin Chowdhury, officer in-charge of Karimpur Highway Police Station.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Subhas Chandra Barai, station manager of Faridpur Fire Service and Civil Defence Station, said that the accident took place when a Jhenidah-bound bus of Green Paribahan collided head-on with another bus around 4:00am.

Five died on the spot and 15 others were injured, he said.

On information, police rushed to the spot, recovered the bodies and kept them at highway police station, the fire service official said.

The injured were admitted to Faridpur Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital, he added.

 

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

চালু হলো মিরপুর-১০ মেট্রো স্টেশন

ভাঙচুর করায় বন্ধ থাকা কাজীপাড়া স্টেশন গত ২০ সেপ্টেম্বর এবং মিরপুর-১০ স্টেশনটি আজ খুলে দেওয়া হলো।

১১ মিনিট আগে
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

ফরিদপুরে ২ বাসের মুখোমুখি সংঘর্ষে নিহত ৫, আহত ১৫

১ ঘণ্টা আগে