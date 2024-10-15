5 killed as two buses collide in Faridpur

Five people were killed and at least 15 others injured in a head-on collision between two buses in Faridpur early today.

The deceased could not be identified immediately, our local correspondent reports quoting Mohammed Salauddin Chowdhury, officer in-charge of Karimpur Highway Police Station.

Subhas Chandra Barai, station manager of Faridpur Fire Service and Civil Defence Station, said that the accident took place when a Jhenidah-bound bus of Green Paribahan collided head-on with another bus around 4:00am.

Five died on the spot and 15 others were injured, he said.

On information, police rushed to the spot, recovered the bodies and kept them at highway police station, the fire service official said.

The injured were admitted to Faridpur Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital, he added.