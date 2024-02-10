5 killed in truck-easy bike collision in Khulna

Five people were killed today in a collision between an easy bike and a brick-laden truck on the Khulna-Satkhira highway.

Police could not detain the truck driver, who fled the scene leaving the vehicle on the spot, according to Hamid Uddin Ahmed, the officer-in-charge of Kharnia highway police station.

The truck was headed towards Satkhira via Chuknagar from Khulna when it collided with an easy bike coming from the other direction at the Angardoha culvert area of Kharnia union around 3:45pm, according to Sukanta Saha, the OC of Dumuria police station.

Two died on the spot, while two died at the Dumuria Upazila Health Complex, he said. One died at the Khulna Medical College Hospital.

The deceased were identified as Sabbir Moral, 23, of Angardoha village in Kharnia union of Dumuria upazila; Nipa Dhali, 25, of Bill Pabla village in Gutudia union of Dumuria upazila; the easy bike driver Biswajit Biswas, 30, of Jieltala village in Shobna union of Dumuria upazila; and his two-year-old daughter Orni.

An unidentified 26-year-old woman also died.

Biswajit's wife Antima was seriously injured and is undergoing treatment at KMCH along with Orijit, 30.