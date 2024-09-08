5 killed in Sirajganj road accident

The microbus-autorickshaw collision took place on a local road in Kamarkhand upazila

At least five people were killed in a collision between a microbus and a CNG-run auto-rickshaw on the Sirajganj-Nalka local road in Sirajganj's Kamarkhand upazila today.

Three of the deceased were identified as CNG driver Rashidul Islam, a resident of Raiganj upazila, Md Nuruzzaman and Tarek Rahman, residents of Tarash upazila.

The identities of the two other victims could not be immediately confirmed, police said.

Kamarkhand Police Station Officer-in-Charge Rejaul Karim said the auto-rickshaw collided with the microbus at Kutirchar around noon, leaving three people dead on the spot and two others injured.

The two injured died when they were being taken by police and firefighters to Shaheed M Monsur Ali Medical College.

Vehicular movement on the road was halted for some time following the accident.