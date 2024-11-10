5 killed in separate road, train accidents

Five people lost their lives, and three others were injured in separate road and train accidents in Gazipur, Jashore, and Pabna districts.

In Gazipur, two people were killed, and two others injured in a head-on collision between a private car and unidentified vehicle on the Dhaka-Tangail highway in Kaliakair upazila around 3:00am.

Firefighter Sujan Mia from Kaliakair fire service confirmed that the bodies were handed over to the police, while the injured were admitted to the local upazila health complex for treatment.

The identities of the victims could not be known immediately.

In Jashore, two people, including a woman, were killed in separate road accidents last night.

Kawsar Ali, 45, was hit by an ambulance while crossing Mujeeb road on motorcycle. He was taken to Jashore General Hospital where he died later.

In another accident, Rokeya Begum, 70, fell from a moving rickshaw-van in Jhikargacha upazila. She was initially admitted to Jhikargacha Upazila Health Complex and was later shifted to Jashore General Hospital, where she died from her injuries.

In Pabna's Ishwardi upazila, 19-year-old Tanzid Ahmed Ratul was hit by a train when he was walking along the tracks near Hardinge Bridge last night.

Ratul, an employee of the Ishwardi Export Processing Zone (EPZ), died on the spot, while his colleague, Alif Hossain, 20, managed to escape with injuries. Alif was taken to Ishwardi Upazila Health Complex for treatment.

Confirming the death, Ishwardi Railway Police Officer Md Jiaur Rahman said that Ratul's body was handed over to his family.