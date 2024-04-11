5 killed at Sadarghat Launch Terminal

At least five people were killed at Sadarghat Launch Terminal after the anchor chain of a passenger launch severed and hit them around 3:00pm today, Joynul Abedin, director of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA), told The Daily Star.

The accident happened when passenger launch Farhan struck another vessel named Tasrif while attempting to anchor alongside the latter in the terminal.

On impact, the anchor chain of Tasrif broke into pieces and hit some of the people around, injuring them. Five of them later died, he added.