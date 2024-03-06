5 killed in road accidents

Five people including a 3-year-old were killed and three others were injured in separate road accidents yesterday, according to reports from our correspondents and a news agency.

A 3-year-old girl, Tabassum, was killed when a vehiclestruck her as she was playing in her home yard in Jamalpur's Madarganj upazila.

Mahmudul Hasan, officer-in-charge of Madarganj Police Station, quoting eyewitnesses, said, the sudden impact caused serious injuries. Rushed to Madarganj Health Complex, the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Meanwhile, two motorbike riders were killed and two fish traders were injured in a collision between a pickup and the bike on Majhkandi-Bhatiapara regional road at Binnahuri in Boalmari upazila, Faridpur, reports UNB.

Imran Sheikh, and Nayeem Sheikh, from Hatkholarchar village died on the spot, said Boalmari Police Station Officer-in-Charge Shahidul Islam.

In a separate incident, a motorcyclist named Tanveer Mridha, 21, from Dawaraj village, was killed when his motorbike collided with a vehicle on the Kuakata-Patuakhali highway at Manikchari bus stand.

Amtali Police Station OC Kazi Shakhyat Hossain Tapu said, "An unnatural death case has been filed in this connection."

In Dhaka, a man died when a truck hit his motorbike at Satrasta in Tejgaon Industrial Area.

The deceased was identified as Imran, 32, said Tejgaon Industrial Police Station OC ABM Mashiur Rahman.