5 killed in Cumilla road accident

Five people were killed and 10 others injured as a bus overturned on Dhaka-Chattogram highway at Batisha Basantapur of Cumilla's Chauddagram upazila this morning.

Biplob Kumar Nath, station officer at Chauddagram fire service station, confirmed the incident to our Cumilla correspondent.

Two of the deceased were identified as Badrul Hasan Riyad, 26, of Chattogram and Mohammad Hossain, 30, of Cox's Bazar. The identities of other deceased could not be known immediately.

SM Lokman Hossain, in-charge of Miarbaxar Highway Police Outpost said that a team of the highway police are working to recover the bodies.

According to the passengers of the bus, the accident took place as the driver lost control over the steering and the vehicle overturned on the road.

The injured passengers were taken to local upazila health complex.