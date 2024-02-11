5 killed in collision between lorry, auto-rickshaw in Cumilla

Five persons were killed in a head-on collision between a lorry and a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Cumilla's Daudkandi upazila this morning.

The deceased could not be identified immediately.

The accident took place at Mahananda area on Sachar Gouripur regional road under the upazila at 9:30am, reports our local correspondent quoting Mozammel Hoque, officer-in-charge of Daudkandi Police Station.

Quoting locals and eye-witnesses, the OC said that while trying to overtake another vehicle, an auto-rickshaw collided head-on with the lorry coming from the opposite direction.

Four auto-rickshaw passengers, including a woman, and its driver were killed in the accident, the OC said.

Four of them died on the spot, said Rasel Ahmed, officer of Daudkandi Fire Brigade, adding that one died after being taken to Daudkandi Upazila Health Complex.