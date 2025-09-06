5 killed as bus plunges into canal in Lakshmipur

Five people were killed and five others injured when a bus plunged into a canal on the Lakshmipur-Dhaka road in front of Chandraganj Kafil Uddin Degree College today, police said.

The deceased were identified as Morshed Alam, 50, Joynal Abedin, 54, Humayun Rashid, 40, Ripon Hossain, 35, and Mazed Hossain, 38, all from Shekharpur in Chandraganj upazila.

The accident occurred around 8:30am when the Lakshmipur-bound bus of Ananda Paribahan, carrying 25-30 passengers from Noakhali, fell into the Rahmatkhali canal after its driver lost control of the steering, leaving three people dead on the spot and seven others injured, said Mobarak Hossain, officer-in-charge of Chandraganj Highway Police Station.

The injured were taken to a local hospital where doctors declared two of them dead.

On information, police and local fire service personnel rushed to the scene and conducted a rescue operation.

They rescued 20 passengers alive from the canal, while others managed to swim ashore.

Vehicular movement on the Lakshmipur-Dhaka regional highway remained suspended for an hour following the accident, causing a long tailback on both sides of the road.