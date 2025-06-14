5 killed as bus hits two parked trucks in Dinajpur

Fifteen injured are undergoing treatment at Ghoraghat Upazila Health Complex and Dinajpur and Rangpur medical college hospitals

At least five people were killed and 15 injured as a bus rammed into two trucks stationed on Dinajpur-Gobindaganj road in Dinajpur's Ghoraghat upazila early today.

The deceased were identified as bus supervisor Aminul Islam,45, of Naogaon's sadar upazila and Tamanna Akter,25, a private university student, Arif Islam,25, of Thakurgaon's Sadar upazila, Ershad Ali,25, of Panchagarh Sadar upazila and Kibria Bhuiyan,25, of Savar upazila in Dhaka.

Md Nazmul Haque, officer-in-charge of Ghoraghat Police Station, told The Daily Star over cell phone that police were trying to rescue a mango-laden truck that broke down on a road at Nurjahanpur in Ghoraghat municipality area while a sand-laden truck was parked behind it.

Around 3:45am, a Dhaka-bound bus from Panchagarh first hit the sand-laden truck and then the mango-laden truck, leaving three people dead on the spot and 17 people injured.

Police and firefighters with the help of locals rescued the injured and took them to Ghoraghat Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared two of them dead, the OC said.

Seven of the injured are currently undergoing treatment at Ghoraghat Upazila Health Complex while eight others were shifted to Dinajpur and Rangpur medical college hospitals, he added.

A case has been filed with the police station under the Road Transport Act, added OC Nazmul Haque.