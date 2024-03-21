5 killed as bus hits microbus in Gopalganj

Five persons were killed when a bus rammed into a microbus on the Faridpur-Barishal highway in Gopalganj's Maksudpur upazila yesterday.

The accident took place in the Chagolchira area around 10:45am when the Dhaka-bound bus hit the microbus, said Officer-in-Charge of Maksudpur Police Station, Ashraful Alam.

Three persons were also injured in the accident, he added.

"The microbus driver and four persons were killed on the spot. One of the deceased has been identified as Salma Zaman, 35, of Dhaka's Pallabi area," he said, adding that the identities of the other deceased, aged between 50 and 55 years, could not be known immediately.

Traffic movement on the highway became normal around noon after police and fire service personnel cleared the road.

The bodies of the victims as well as the injured were sent to Faridpur Medical College Hospital.