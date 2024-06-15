5 killed, 2 hurt in road crashes

At least five people were killed and two others injured in road accidents in three districts yesterday, according to reports from our correspondents.

In Tangail, three people, including a child, were killed and two injured in a head-on collision between a private car and a cattle-laden truck in Kalihati upazila.

The deceased are Abdullah Al Akshar, 6, son of Abdullah Al Mamun, district cultural officer of Jamalpur, his grandmother Husneara Begum, 70, and car driver Abul Hossain, 33.

Mamun and his wife were injured.

The accident occurred around 2:30am on the Tangail-Mymensingh highway near Bangabandhu Textile Engineering College in the Baghutia area.

Police, quoting eyewitnesses, said the car, heading towards Mymensingh, collided with the truck coming from the opposite direction. After the collision, both vehicles fell into a roadside ditch.

Locals took the injured to Tangail General Hospital, where the three passengers of the car succumbed to their injuries, said Elenga Highway Police outpost in-charge Mir Sajedur Rahman.

The two injured were later transferred to a Jamalpur hospital.

The driver and employee of the truck managed to flee, he added.

No case was filed immediately.

In Jamalpur, a woman was killed in a head-on collision between a private car and a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Melandah upazila.

The accident took place on Jamalpur-Dewanganj road at Malanch, said Melandah Police Station OC Raju Ahmed.

Bonna, 31, daughter of Zainal Abedin Master from Dakpara area in ​​Jamalpur municipality, died on the way to Jamalpur General Hospital, said the OC. Police seized the vehicles but the drivers managed to flee.

In Feni, a man was killed as a truck hit him while he was walking along Feni-Noakhali regional road in Silonia Bazar area.

Md Ferdous, 40, from Alampur village in Daganbhuiyan was declared dead at a local hospital, said police.

Meanwhile, another man was found dead at Fathepur in Feni Sadar around 2:00am.

Al Islam, 40, from Zajira in Shariatpur, used to work in Chattogram, said Mostafa Kamal, officer-in-charge of Mohipal Highway Police Station in Feni.

He was going to his village home in Shariatpur to celebrate Eid.

Police suspect that he might have been killed after being hit by a vehicle on the highway.

The OC said they are investigating the incident.