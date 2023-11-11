5 killed, 12 hurt in road accidents

A man was killed and 12 others were injured after a bus overturned hitting the road divider in front of Bangabandhu Tunnel toll box at Chattogram’s Patenga yesterday. Photo: Collected

Five people were killed and 12 injured in road accidents in three districts yesterday, according to reports from our correspondents.

In Chattogram, a bus passenger was killed and 12 were injured as the vehicle overturned after hitting the road divider in Bangabandhu Tunnel toll box area at the city's Patenga.

Abul Hossain, 35, from Chakaria in Cox's Bazar, died on the spot, said police.

Kabirul Islam, officer-in-charge of Patenga Police Station, said the passengers boarded the bus to visit the tunnel.

The accident happened while the bus was crossing the roundabout before the toll box, said the OC.

The injured were admitted to Chittagong Medical College Hospital, said CMCH police camp in-charge Nurul Alam Ashek.

In Bagerhat, two youths were killed as a private car and their motorcycle collided head-on on Khulna-Mongla highway in Rampal.

Motorcyclist Md Razzak, 33, was killed on the spot and Harun-or-Rashid, 27, was declared dead at Rampal Upazila Health Complex.

In Dinajpur, a truck driver and his assistant were killed and several others injured after four truck collided with each other in Phulbari upazila.

Nayeb Ali, 40, and his helper Shafiuzzaman, 42, died on the spot.

Shafiqul Islam, inspector (investigation) of Phulbari Police Station, said first a truck hit a roadside tree. Then three other trucks hit each other from behind.