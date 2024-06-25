Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Tue Jun 25, 2024 06:07 PM
Last update on: Tue Jun 25, 2024 06:09 PM

Accidents & Fires

5 jhut warehouses gutted in Gazipur

Star Digital Report
Tue Jun 25, 2024 06:07 PM Last update on: Tue Jun 25, 2024 06:09 PM
Photo: Collected

Five jhut (garments wastage) warehouses were burnt to ashes in a fire in Kaliakair upazila of Gazipur today.

Konabari Modern Fire Service Station Officer Saiful Islam said four units of the fire service brought the fire under control around 1:00pm.

Godown owner Nasir Mia said the fire broke out at his warehouse in ​​Mouchak Kalabadha area around 12:00pm. The workers and locals tried to extinguish the blaze, but it spread to four nearby warehouses, they said.

However, these four depots belonged to two other local persons.

Primarily, it is suspected that the fire started from an electrical short circuit.

push notification