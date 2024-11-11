5 injured as fire breaks out at kitchen in Kafrul

Five people, including two couples, were injured as a fire broke out in a kitchen during cooking in Dhaka's Kafrul area last night.

The victims -- Md Rajib Mia, 21, his wife Sumi Akter,18, Suman Mia, 25, his wife Subarna Akter, 22, and another tenant, Shahana Akter, 22, -- are undergoing treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

The incident occurred around 9:00pm on the ground floor of a two-story house in the New Bazar Steel Bridge area of Mirpur 13.

Another tenant, rickshaw driver Asadul Mondal, who brought them to the hospital, said most of the injured are garment factory workers.

They were cooking together on the ground floor after returning from work when a sudden spark, possibly caused by accumulated gas, led to the fire, leaving them injured.

Among the injured, Rajib Mia has 6 percent burns, Sumi Akter 2 percent, Shahana Akter 5 percent, Suman Mia 3 percent, and Subarna has 5 percent burns, said Dr Shaon Bin Rahman, a resident surgeon at the burn institute.