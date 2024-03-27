5 of a family electrocuted to death

They include 3 children

Five people, including three children of a family, were electrocuted to death in Goalbari village of Moulvibazar's Juri upazila yesterday morning.

The deceased were Foizur Rahman, 52, his wife Siri Begum, 45, daughters Samia Begum, 16, and Sabina, 13, and son Sayem, 10.

His eight-year-old daughter Sonia Akhter, who was critically injured in the incident, was undergoing treatment at the Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital.

Quoting his relatives, police said a live electric wire fell on the corrugated-iron sheet house of Foizur during a storm around 5:00am. A fire broke out after the wire fell on the house.

As the victims were trying to get out, they were electrocuted to death, said police.

On information, police and fire service officials went to the spot, doused the fire and recovered the bodies, said SM Main Uddin, officer-in-charge of Juri Police Station.

ABM Mizanur Rahman, general manager of Palli Bidyut Samity in Moulvibazar, said usually electricity lines are not installed over houses. Foizur built the house under the lines after the lines were installed. "We will remove the wire."

Sarwar Alam, additional superintendent of Moulvibazar police, said the deceased were buried in the afternoon.

Juri Upazila Nirbahi Officer Lusikanta Hajong said the district administration would bear the medical cost of the injured child.