5 of a family burnt in Narayanganj

Five members of a family sustained burn injuries following an explosion from a "gas line leak" at Aukoba Bazar in Rupganj upazila of Narayanganj early today.

The injured are: Hasun Banu, 55, her husband Oli Ahmed, 65, son Omar Faruk, 18, daughter Sahara Begum, 24, and brother Sonauddin, 45.

All the victims are now undergoing treatment at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka, said Inspector Bacchu Mia, in-charge of the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) police outpost.

Hasun suffered 46 percent burns, Oli 58 percent, Sahara 30 percent, Omar 15 percent, and Sonauddin 90 percent and their conditions were stated to be critical, said Bacchu Mia quoting physicians.

Hasun is a homemaker while her husband and brother run a dry fish shop in Gausia market. Their daughter has physical disabilities and their son is a garment worker.

Nure Alam, Hasun's nephew, said she set up a device to increase the flow of gas at the house around two weeks back due to low pressure of gas.

There was an explosion when they were asleep around midnight, he added.

The injured were first taken to US-Bangla Hospital in Rupganj and later shifted to the burn institute, he added.