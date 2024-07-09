5 fall from train roof to their deaths

Five people, including children, were crushed to death under the wheels of a train after falling off its roof in Narsingdi's Raipura upazila yesterday.

The incident occurred around 6:20am in the Ashrafpur area near Methikanda Railway Station in the upazila.

The deceased could not be identified till the filing of this report at 8:15pm.

However, the victims are presumed to be between the ages of 12 and 20, Shahidul Islam, in-charge of Narsingdi Railway Police Station, told The Daily Star.

"They were travelling on the roof of the Dhaka-bound Chattogram Mail train."

Quoting witnesses, he said they were on the roof of the first compartment. All five were seen jostling and fighting over something. "At one point, all of them fell off and were crushed under the wheels of the train."

The bodies were taken to the Narsingdi Sadar Hospital morgue around 5:00pm.

Shahidul said, "We could not determine the specific ages of the deceased as their bodies have been dismembered. Experts from Dhaka are expected to arrive soon to help us identify them."

Meanwhile, another man was run over by a train in Raipura town around 12:15pm.

Parimal Sutradhar, 70, of the West Kandapara area in Narsingdi town, was run over by the Kalani Express at Srirampur Railgate area.

Dr Mohammad Mahmudul Kabir Bashar, resident medical officer of Narsingdi Sadar Hospital, said, "Six bodies were brought to the hospital by railway personnel around 5:00pm. The bodies were dismembered and could not be identified immediately. Once the post-mortems are complete, we will return the bodies back to the railway police."

Shahidul further said, "If the bodies are not identified by tomorrow, they will be buried at the government cemetery."