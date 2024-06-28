Accidents & Fires
5 children drown in Rangpur

Five children, including three in Mithapukur and two in Sadar, died by drowning in Rangpur on Wednesday, said fire service and police officials.

The deceased are Arshi Begum, 12, daughter of Ratan Mia, and her cousin Morshalin Ahmed Zim, 10, son of Anisul Islam, both from the city's Ghagatpara area; Aysha Siddiqa, 9, daughter of Ismail Hossain, and Ayat Khatun, 8, daughter of Mukul Mia, both from Atharokata village in Mthapukur upazila; and Meftahul Jannat Mysha, 2, daughter of Ershadul Haque from Borobala village in Mthapukur upazila.

Rabiul Islam, officer-in-charge of Tazhat Police Station under Rangpur Metropolitan Police, said Arshi and Morshalin drowned when they went to the Ghagat river in the city to bathe with friends.

Fire Service and Civil Defence officials recovered their bodies and rescued another child.

Meanwhile, Aysha and Ayat also drowned while bathing in the Ghagat river in Mithapukur upazila. Police later recovered their bodies.

Earlier in the day, Mysha drowned in a pond near her house. Villagers rescued her and took her to Mithapukur Upazila Health Complex, where doctors declared her dead.

Mithapukur Police Station Officer-in-Charge Ferdous Wahid confirmed both incidents.

