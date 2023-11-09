5 children drown in Cumilla, Faridpur

5 children drowned in ponds in Cumilla and Faridpur yesterday.

In Faridpur'd Muradnagar, 3 children drowned when they went for a bath in a pond at Bashkait village.

Deceased are Sadia Akter, 7, Amena Khatun, 12, Samia Akter, 6.

Provash Chandra Dhar, officer-in-charge of Muradnagar police station, said an unnatural death case is being filed over the deaths.

Meanwhile, two minors drowned in a pond at Algadiya village in Faridpur's Nagarkanda yesterday.

The deceased are Abu Bakkar, 5, son of Md Jafar Sheikh and Nahida Akter, 4, daughter of Shahfiqul Islam, of Algadiya village under Charjoshordi union of the upazila.

Locals said the two children might have drowned while playing near a pond at noon.

Kamruzzama Saheb Fakir, chairman of the union parishad, confirmed the death of the children.