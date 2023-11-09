Accidents & Fires
Star Report
Thu Nov 9, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Nov 9, 2023 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires

5 children drown in Cumilla, Faridpur

Star Report
Thu Nov 9, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Thu Nov 9, 2023 12:00 AM

5 children drowned in ponds in Cumilla and Faridpur yesterday.

In Faridpur'd Muradnagar, 3 children drowned when they went for a bath in a pond at Bashkait village.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Deceased are Sadia Akter, 7, Amena Khatun, 12, Samia Akter, 6.

Provash Chandra Dhar, officer-in-charge of Muradnagar police station, said an unnatural death case is being filed over the deaths.

Meanwhile, two minors drowned in a pond at Algadiya village in Faridpur's Nagarkanda yesterday.

The deceased are Abu Bakkar, 5, son of Md Jafar Sheikh and Nahida Akter, 4, daughter of Shahfiqul Islam, of Algadiya village under Charjoshordi union of the upazila.

Locals said the two children might have drowned while playing near a pond at noon.

Kamruzzama Saheb Fakir, chairman of the union parishad, confirmed the death of the children.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

পুলিশের সঙ্গে সংঘর্ষে নিহত পোশাকশ্রমিকের শরীর থেকে ছররা গুলি উদ্ধার

পোশাক শ্রমিকদের ন্যূনতম মজুরি সাড়ে ২৩ হাজার টাকা করার দাবিতে গাজীপুরের কোনাবাড়ী এলাকায় পুলিশের সঙ্গে সংঘর্ষে নিহত পোশাক শ্রমিক আঞ্জুয়ারা খাতুনের (২৮) মরদেহ থেকে আটটি ছররা গুলি পাওয়া গেছে।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অর্থনীতি

টানা ২১ মাস ধরে মজুরি বৃদ্ধির হার মূল্যস্ফীতির নিচে

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে