475 workplace deaths in 6 months: report

At least 475 workers died in 420 accidents at various workplaces across the country in the first six months of 2024.

Safety and Rights Society (SRS) released the data today after conducting a survey based on news published in 15 national and 11 local newspapers.

In the same period in 2023, around 389 workers died in 287 accidents.

Analysing the workplace accident data, SRS has found that the highest number of workers were killed in the transport sector.

Of the total number, 250 transport workers died in this period, 74 died in service establishments (such as workshops, gas, electricity supply establishments), 66 in agricultural sector, 52 in construction, and 33 died in factories and other manufacturing institutes.

Reviewing the causes of death, it was observed that 310 people were killed in road accidents, which include 250 transport workers and others who died in accidents on the way to and from the workplace.

At the same time, 52 people were electrocuted, 51 were killed by lightning, 23 died from falls, 15 were hit or crushed by hard or heavy objects, eight were exposed to chemicals or toxic gases in septic tanks or water tanks, six drowned, three died in fires and explosions, one died from a girder collapse, and six died from other causes, according to a SRS press release.

SRS claimed that according to the survey, the main causes of transport accidents in the last six months include uncontrolled transport systems, obstruction of law enforcement, reckless traffic, and inefficient driving.

Electrical accidents were often caused by connecting electric lines without taking safety precautions, working under overhead power lines, and lifting iron rods by electric cables alongside buildings, it said.

Additionally, some accidents occurred due to not using personal protective equipment, it added.

SRS Executive Director Sekender Ali Mina said Bangladesh's production and employment depend on the informal sector, where labour laws are largely unenforced, making it challenging to control workplace accidents.

Supervision by relevant authorities must be increased to control workplace accidents, he added.