467 killed in road accidents in November

At least 467 people were killed and 672 were injured in 541 road crashes across the country last month, Road Safety Foundation said today.

Of the deceased, 376 people (80.51 percent) are between 18 and 65 years, the organisation said.

The organisation also said road crashes and deaths have increased last month compared to the October this year. At least 421 were killed in 458 road crashes in October, it said.

The 181 people were killed in 207 crashes involving motorcycles in November, which is 38.75 percent of total deaths in last month, it said.

Besides, 106 pedestrians were killed last month, which is 22.69 percent of total deaths in November, it said.

Road Safety Foundation compiled the data from media reports.

