Sun Dec 10, 2023
467 killed in road accidents in Nov

At least 467 people were killed and 672 injured in 541 road crashes across the country last month, Road Safety Foundation said yesterday.

Of the deceased, 376 people (80.51 percent) are between 18 and 65 years, the organisation said.

It also said road crashes and deaths have increased last month compared to October this year. At least 421 were killed in 458 road accidents in October, it said.

Meanwhile, 181 people were killed in 207 crashes involving motorcycles in November, which is 38.75 percent of total deaths in last month, it said.

Besides, 106 pedestrians were killed last month, which is 22.69 percent of total deaths in November, it said. Road Safety Foundation compiled the data from media reports.

