A 45-year-old woman died after being electrocuted in Baraigram upazila of Natore yesterday morning.

The deceased was identified as Maleka of the Agran area of the upazila.

Kamruzzaman, sub-inspector of Baraigram Police Station, said Maleka was electrocuted while connecting a water pump to the electric line.

She was taken to the Upazila Health Complex, where the duty doctor declared her dead.