437 killed in road accidents last month: Jatri Kalyan Samity

At least 437 people were killed and 681 others injured in 429 road accidents across the country in October this year, Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity said today.

Of the victims, 144 were killed in 131 motorcycle related accidents, which is 30.53 percent and 33.56 percent of total road crashes and death respectively, the organisation said in a press release.

The samity compiled the data following media reports.

Jatri Kalyan Samity said 53 people were killed and 155 injured in 29 rail related accidents in October.

It also said 12 people were killed and two injured in six waterways accidents during the same period.