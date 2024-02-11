4-year-old boy dies in fire at Ashulia home

A four-year-old child was burned to death in a fire that broke out at a home in Dhaka's ​​Ashulia this morning.

The deceased was identified as Shakib, son of Nizamuddin, a day labourer of ​​Pathalia union in Ashulia. Shakib's mother is a domestic worker.

The incident happened around 10:00am, Alauddin, deputy assistant director of Fire Service and Civil Defense Directorate (zone-4), told our Savar correspondent.

According to the locals and witnesses, there are six rooms in the mud house where two families live. The child was alone in the house and his parents were outside during the incident. The blaze spread to the four rooms soon after the fire broke out, they said.

On information, a fire engine from Zirabo went to the spot and recovered the charred body of the boy, fire official Alauddin said.

"Initially, we suspect that the house caught fire from an electrical short circuit. Four rooms were damaged in the fire and belongings were gutted."

Inspector (Operations) of Ashulia Police Station Nirmol Kumar Das said that an unnatural death case would be filed with the police station.