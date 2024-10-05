4 lives lost as truck hits bus

At least four people were killed and eight others injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a truck in Tangail's Kalihati upazila early yesterday.

Two of the deceased were identified as Mizanur Rahman, 33, of Ghagra village of Dhanbari upazila of Tangail, and Mohammad Ziaul, 35, of Mahish Bayan village of Madarganj upazila of Jamalpur.

The accident took place around 1:00am on the Tangail-Mymensingh highway near the Shulakura Bridge of the upazila.

Quoting locals, Elenga Highway Police in-charge Nannu Khan told The Daily Star that the Mymensingh-bound Crown Deluxe Paribahan bus collided head-on with a truck coming from the opposite direction.

The bus fell into a ditch, leaving two people dead on the spot and more than 10 others injured.

Being informed, local fire service and highway police reached the spot and carried out a rescue operation.

Two of the injured died on the way to the Tangail General Hospital. The rest injured, three of them in critical condition, were rushed to the hospital.

Police were completing legal processes to hand over the bodies to their families.